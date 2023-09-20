The Niger State Government has continued with the distribution of special palliatives to physically challenged persons in Minna, the state capital.

The Commissioner, Niger state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Alhaji Ahmed Baba Sulaiman, in his remarks at the occasion, explained that the special distribution was aimed at cushioning the effects of the present economic hardship being experienced in the country.

He said the state government, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, has promised to ensure that the palliatives reach every person, regardless of their status, religion, tribe, or political affiliation.

Suleiman urged Fulanis, who were among those that received the palliatives in the Gurara area of the state capital, to live in peace and harmony with other people.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Barrister Mairo Mohammed Mann, pointed out that the people living with disabilities were special people, adding that they should be treated differently because of the condition in which they found themselves.

She further emphasized that their rights should not be taken away as citizens, just as she expressed the hope that the palliative given by the state government will be judiciously used.

Nigerian Tribune observed that the distribution of special palliatives embarked upon by the ministry was also at the Leprosy Mission Chanchaga, Old People’s Home, and Social Rehabilitation Centre, among others.

Meanwhile, responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, a senior staff member at the social rehabilitation centre, Fatima Damidami, applauded the state government for the good work and promised that they would make judicious use of the items given to them.

