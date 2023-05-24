Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony coming in on May 29, 2023, marking the start of his administration’s second term in office together with the deputy governor, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat.

The dissolution exercise, with effect from the close of work on Friday, May 26, 2023, also affected governor’s aides, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs), Personal Assistants (PAs), Technical Assistants, Personal Aides and others, who were also expected to leave office and handover all government belongings in their care to the most senior civil servant in the Ministry, Department and Agency (MDAs).

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision was contained in a circular No. 046 signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, copy of which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday, noting, however, that appointees whose tenures were yet to expire as guided by relevant laws of their establishments were not affected by the decision.

The circular, therefore, directed all affected Political Office Holders to prepare individual Handover Notes and return any Government property, including Utility/Project Vehicles in their possession to the Accounting Officer/Most Senior Director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is hereby notified for general information that, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has directed that Political Appointees, specifically, Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers (Cabinet and Non-Cabinet), all Assistants (Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal Aides, etc be notified of the end of term of their appointments, with effect from the close of work on Friday, 26th May 2023.

“However, Political Appointees whose appointments are by Legislation/Tenure-Based and Members of Statutory Commissions/Governing Councils whose tenures have not lapsed, are not affected by this directive, unless otherwise formally informed.

“Therefore, all affected Political Office Holders are expected to prepare individual Handover Notes and return any Government property including Utility/Project Vehicles in their possession to the Accounting Officer/Most Senior Director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA),” the circular said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further directed that besides handing over to their respective Permanent Secretaries, Cabinet Members were to send a copy of the Handover notes to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office not later than Friday, May 26, 2023, adding that all concerned officers were to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets Declaration.

“In addition to handing over to their respective Permanent Secretaries, Cabinet Members are to send a copy of the Handover notes to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office not later than Friday, 26 May 2023.

“Furthermore, all concerned Officers are to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets Declaration,” he said.

“Accordingly, all affected Political Office Holders, Accounting Officers of MDAs and the general Public are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity,” he added.





The governor appreciated the contributions and roles of the affected Public Officers to the development of the state, especially the significant milestones recorded under the T.HE.M.E.S Agenda, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

While wishing the affected Political Office Holders success in their future endeavours, Mr. Governor appreciates the contributions and roles of the affected Public Officers to the development of the State, especially the significant milestones recorded under the T.HE.M.E.S Agenda.

