The Chairman Abaji Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi has emerged as the new chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

In a letter signed by the secretary, National Executive Council Management Committee, Mohammed Abubakar, said the emergence of the Abaji chairman was approved by the committee in its last meeting.

He noted that the chairman is expected to run a smooth administration that will become a standard for effective service delivery across the 774 local government areas in the country.

The statement reads in part: “National Executive Council of the interim management committee of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, the Chairman Abaji area council as its national chairman upon the resolution of the meeting held on the 17th day of May 2023.

Confirming his emergency, the chairman promised to take steps that will reposition the association.

He said the union which has been hijacked by the Kolade Alabi’s led faction, through impersonation amongst others will be redefined to meet up with the expectations of its mandate, disclosing that those who abused the system will face full wrath of the law.

He said; “I am thrilled to have been appointed as Chairman of the association, and i accept it in good faith. I will fulfill my duties with utmost dedication and efficiency while maintaining the standards set by the Association.”

The chairman further pledged that the association will be repositioned to fast-track local government development and change whatever bad narrative the previous leaders have made.

