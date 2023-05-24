The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Kogi State on Wednesday picked a businessman from Kogi east, Mr. Kingsley Idoko, as the party standard-bearer for the 2023 Kogi gubernatorial election.

Idoko was elected during the candidate replacement primary election of the party which took place at SAATOF hotel in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Idoko, who was elected by voice votes by the Congress, replaced AbdulAzzez Arokoya who resigned as the candidate of the party.

In his acceptance speech, Idoko promised to move the state forward stressing the issue of percentage salary will be overcome by his administration if elected.

According to he will make sure he improves the state’s internal revenue generation so that this will occument allocation that comes from federal government declares every month which he said will not be enough to develop the state.

He assured the people of Kogi State his administration will not joke with the health, education and development of the state, noting that Kogi State can surpass Lagos in terms of development if the government is serious and ready to work without consuming the state financially.

He assured members of his party that APGA will not disappoint them adding that the uniqueness of the party will make the difference if elected as the next governor of the state.

