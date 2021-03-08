Sanwo-Olu, disband NURTW in Lagos now

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu should immediately disband all activities of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State as the union is fast becoming a menace to the entire people of the state because they think they are above the law.

We, the Lagos State Prominent Indigenes Group urge the government to disband the NURTW to curb its activities that border on terrorizing people before it becomes a terrorist group in the state.

As a frontline state that prides itself to be a megacity in the country, a former federal capital territory and presently the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos cannot be seen to be entertaining and promoting youths to engage in thuggery in the name of being a road union member or worker.

Very recently, Lagos Island, Obalende to be precise, was shut down by warring factions of the union for over two days and the state did nothing to prosecute those responsible for this show of shame.

The union has now become another government in the state, collecting money at every spot and harassing commercial drivers as well as innocent citizens.

We are fast building monsters that cannot be tamed. Their activities can no longer be tolerated in a mega city like Lagos; the people of the state can no longer tolerate a situation where our youths freely use guns and matches on the streets. The taxes being collected by the unions on our roads are used to purchase drugs and weapons.

These taxes ordinarily should have gone to our local governments to build more roads, provide potable water and electricity for our teeming and restive youths. Besides, the taxes can be used to provide education and health facilities for our people. No wonder governance is far removed from our Lagosians.

Our people no longer feel the presence of government in spite of the huge and multiple taxes paid. We need to redirect the energy of our youths to patriotism and nation-building. All tolls being wrongly collected by NURTW can be used to provide jobs for our teeming and restive youths.

Let us copy from the good examples laid down by Oyo and Ondo states that have disbanded their NURTW. Now that election is around the corner, we cannot afford to arm our youths with uncontrollable weapons and thus build banditry in our dear state. NURTW is a few steps to Boko Haram. To be fore warned is to be fore armed.

The insecurity in the country has reached alarming situation that something urgent must be done. The rich and the poor can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. Let us empower our youths in more positive areas and not turn them into miscreants and thugs.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Spokesperson, Lagos State Prominent Indigenes Group

