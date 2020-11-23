Sanwo-Olu approves new rector for LASPOTECH

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Dr Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

The appointment was sequel to an interview conducted by the Institution’s Governing Council and its subsequent recommendation among all shortlisted for the role.

Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mrs Yejide Omolase, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

She said Dr Olaleye’s appointment which is for five years single term would take effect after the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr Olumide Olusola Metilelu on December 1, 2020.

Mrs Omolase noted that prior to the appointment of Dr Olaleye for his new role, he was a Chief Lecturer at the polytechnic.

