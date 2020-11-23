Kwara NUJ raises 7-man anti-quackery team

Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated a seven-man committee to midwife the process of stemming the rise in quackery in the journalism profession in the state.

The committee, which a one-time chairman of the state council of the union, Mr Stephen Oni, headed, has representatives of the Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Service and frontline media practitioners.

Inaugurating the committee as part of activities commemorating the 2020 Press Week of the union, the chairman, state NUJ, Umar Abdulwahab, bemoaned the increasing wave of questionable characters parading themselves as journalists and the attendant harm inflicted on the society.

He said the union could not sit idly and allow impersonators to have a field day in their nefarious activities and in turn drag the image of the union into the disrepute.

Abdulwahab, who informed that the constitution of the anti-quackery committee was consequent upon the directive from the NUJ National Secretariat, adding that the essence was to checkmate the activities of quacks in the media profession with a view to restoring sanity and discipline.

According to him, the committee has been empowered in line with the constitution of the union to apprehend fake journalists and bring them to book.

He added that the committee, apart from waging war against unethical practices amongst media practitioners, has also been mandated to checkmate impersonation in the media profession.

Abdulwahab urged the team to ensure that members of the union always disseminate the true report to the public and continue to discharge their duties objectively without fear or favour.

Also speaking, the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who was represented by a Deputy Commandant of the corps, Emmanuel Okwuosa, said the inauguration of the committee was timely in view of the harmful effect of fake news on the society.

Okwuosa added that the curtailment of unsavoury activities of the fake news peddlers was imperative so as to stave off a replica of genocide experienced in Rwanda, which he attributed to fake news and unguarded utterances.

He pledged the support of the command to the committee in the area of enforcement.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a Superintendent of Police, assured that the force would partner with the NUJ to rid the state of fakers.

The state Commissioner for Communications, Adenike Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, who declared the event open, urged journalists in the state to adhere strictly to all regulations guiding the conduct of the profession.

Speaking through Ayobami Akanbi, the Director, State Information Services in the ministry, the commissioner promised that the government would make the environment enabling for journalists to continue to practice in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…