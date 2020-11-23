US Embassy in Nigeria celebrates Nigerian who developed COVID-19 vaccine

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has given special recognition to a Nigerian, Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu, for his contributions to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a message posted on Facebook, the US Mission in Nigeria wrote: “Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. Our hats off to Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu at Yale who helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine!”

A message titled ‘Recognition of Excellence’ in the post states: “Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu, a Nigerian doctor, helped the drug company Pfizer develop the first effective COVID-19 vaccine in the United States!

“Onyema is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at Yale School of Medicine.

“He graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Calabar in 2003.

“An incredible contribution to ending this world-wide pandemic!”

Ogbuagbu is a key figure who worked with Pfizer in research and development of the successful Covid-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is reportedly 90 per cent effective.

Ogbuagbu is a twin. He is the son of former vice-chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU) Prof Chibuzo Ogbuagbu.