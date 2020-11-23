US Embassy in Nigeria celebrates Nigerian who developed COVID-19 vaccine
The United States Embassy in Nigeria has given special recognition to a Nigerian, Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu, for his contributions to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a message posted on Facebook, the US Mission in Nigeria wrote: “Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. Our hats off to Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu at Yale who helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine!”
A message titled ‘Recognition of Excellence’ in the post states: “Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu, a Nigerian doctor, helped the drug company Pfizer develop the first effective COVID-19 vaccine in the United States!
“Onyema is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at Yale School of Medicine.
“He graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Calabar in 2003.
“An incredible contribution to ending this world-wide pandemic!”
Ogbuagbu is a key figure who worked with Pfizer in research and development of the successful Covid-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is reportedly 90 per cent effective.
Ogbuagbu is a twin. He is the son of former vice-chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU) Prof Chibuzo Ogbuagbu.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.