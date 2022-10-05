Sanwo-Olu appoints substantive VC for LASUSTECH

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya as the substantive and pioneer Vice–Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu.

The Special Adviser on Education to the State Governor, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, dropped the hint in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of his office, Mr Adesoye Oyelami, on Tuesday night.

He said professor Olumuyiwa’s appointment had taken effect from 29th September 2022.

He explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu at the take-off of the new university early this year appointed the then substantive rector of the former Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu which was upgraded to LASUSTECH, with Dr Nurudeen Olaleye acted as vice-chancellor of the university pending the selection and appointment of the substantive vice-chancellor.

He said it is now imperative to appoint a substantive vice-chancellor for the new university to avoid a leadership gap and also promote stability in its operations.

According to him, the new vice-chancellor, 57, is a Professor of Public and Community Health and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine ( FMCPH).

He also holds a Master of Public Health from University of Lagos. And until his new role, he worked at the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care at the College of Medicine of the Lagos State University( LASU).

Congratulating him on the appointment and wishing him well on his new role and other endeavours, Wahab thanked the former acting vice-chancellor, Dr Nurudeen Olaleye, for using his wealth of experience to set the new university on a good track.

He said the efforts would certainly pave way for the new administration to start on a good pedestal even as they would forever be remembered in the history of the university.

He said Olaleye had been directed by the state government to return to his former office as the substantive rector of LASPOTECH and complete the three years and two months his tenure remained.

