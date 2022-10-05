Ajayi Crowther VC appeals to government over bad state of Oyo-Ogbomoso road

The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently repair bad portions of the Oyo-Ogbomoso highway which have persistently resulted in traffic gridlock, damage of vehicles plying the highways, and opened commuters to untold hardships.

Prof Adebayo spoke on the dilapidated road following the resumption of students of the university, adding that the students and other road users have had harrowing experiences plying the road.

”The road is so bad that people spend hours on it, especially the portion in front of our university. I am compelled to call on the State and Federal governments to urgently repair that road in order to alleviate the suffering of road users, especially our students and staff who ply that road daily,” Prof Adebayo said.

The vice-chancellor said he felt compelled to make the appeal not only because the bad road affects the university community, but also because it is a major entry to Ogbomoso, Ilorin and other parts of Northern Nigeria, thus affecting the economy of the state.

He urged the relevant authorities to carry out urgent repairs because the road has a great economic impact on Oyo State in terms of movement of people and goods, including foodstuff.

Adebayo stated that the road was a major entry for food items into Oyo town, which is why it has a great economic impact.

He said staff and students of Ajayi Crowther University were directly affected by the poor nature of the road, especially the portion near the university gate.

It would be recalled that he made a similar appeal about two years ago, leading to a response by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to do some palliative work on the road. However, the recent torrential rainfall has worsened the road due to lack of drainages and heavy-duty vehicles.