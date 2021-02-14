Four burnt to death in lone accident in Ijebu-Ode

Four persons lost their lives on Sunday afternoon in a lone accident which happened at Atoyo bus stop, inbound Ogbere, along Ijebu-Ode -Benin Expressway.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, the victims were burnt into ashes.

Akinbiyi said that the incident occurred at about 11.50 am, as a commercial vehicle driver lost control, due to his inability to pay attention to a diversion sign on the highway.

“A tanker loaded with black oil inbound Benin on the Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway, spilled its content on the road due to leakage from the tanker and had to stop when the attention of the driver was called by other drivers driving in the same direction.

“However, when TRACE, FRSC and the police got to the scene, they had to divert and re-route traffic, so that inbound traffic to Benin can join the outbound traffic section.

“Because it is not safe for vehicles going inbound to drive on the black oil which has already covered the length and breadth of the inbound section.

“The driver of the commercial bus disobeyed the warning at the diversion point and choose to drive on the black oil.

“In the process, the driver experienced a brake failure, lost control and ran into the bush hitting a tree in the process before the vehicle was engulfed in fire, burning four passengers to death out of the 14 onboard the bus.

“The whereabouts of the remaining 10 can not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report,” he said.

He added that the deceased were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the number plate of the vehicle could not be ascertained.

Akinbiyi explained that the Ogbere Divisional Police command had taken over the case, saying the driver of the tanker loaded with the black oil already in the custody of the police.

