INEC opens new portal for staff recruitment ahead of 2023 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced the approval of INECPRES as a registration portal for interested applicants who wish to work for the body as ad-hoc staff in the 2023 general election.

This announcement was contained in a statement made available on its verified Twitter account.

According to INEC, the portal will be open to all eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff with the exception of collation officers.

The ad-hoc positions available are supervisory presiding offices (SPOs), Presiding officers (POs), Assistant presiding officers (APOs), Registration Area technicians (RATECHs), and RAC managers.

The URL of the registration portal (INECPRES) is pres.inecnigeria.org and a link to the INECPRES is also made available on the official website of the electoral body www.inecnigeria.org

The statement further revealed that the INECPRES will be opened to the public from 8 am, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and closes on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, by 8 pm.

The electoral body made it clear that all interested applicants must not be a political party member, openly support any candidate and must reside in the state selected.

All applicants are encouraged to fill the form online via their mobile Android phone or Laptop/PC.

The qualifications for each position differ from staff on GL 10-14 to serving corps members in the commission.