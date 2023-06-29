In bid to fulfill his promise of helping to renovate the Awka and Onitsha mosques and also to celebrate with the Anambra Muslim community in Onitsha on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election has presented the former with cheques worth millions of naira to commence with the renovation projects.

It be recalled that during Obi’s visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities in April, he promised to support them in renovating their places of worship, which was no longer in good condition.

He equally called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and brotherly love.

Obi gave the donation when he played host to leaders of the Anambra Muslim Community in Anambra capital, Akwa, on Wednesday.

According to him, he decided to celebrate the Eid Al-Adha with the Muslim community in Anambra, to show the brotherly love and unity that should exist among Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, political or religious belief.

Obi presented both Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities

Speaking at the event, Obi said, “We are all Nigerians, and we will continue to live as one irrespective of our religious or political beliefs. What we owe each other is brotherly love and care, so we can live in peace and unity as a nation. We have no other nation but Nigeria and we must make it work.

“I know that times are difficult for everybody in the country, but if we rise above our religious, political and ethnic divisions, we will be able to surmount our challenges in unity. We will not give up on our nation, but continue to work for a New Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.”

Earlier today, I hosted the Anambra Muslim Community at my residence in Onitsha, to celebrate the Eid al Adha. In also presented cheques to the leaders of Onitsha and Awka Muslim Communities, in fulfilment if my earlier promise of helping to renovate their respective mosques.

In his remarks, the Sarki of the Awka Muslim Community, Alhaji Garba Haruna, said they were thrilled by Obi’s simplicity and consistency.

According to him, Obi has demonstrated that he is a “truly detribalised Nigerian”, by making out time to mark their Sallah celebration with them.





