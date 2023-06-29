Master Card Foundation and Ogun State-based Soilless Farm Lab have trained 2000 youths on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) nutrition to improve the fortunes of the vegetables value chain in Nigeria.

Under a jointed project, themed: Enterprise for Youth in Agriculture (EYIA), the goal is to enhance long-term sustainability and resilience of food production systems in Nigeria, building greater resilience to climate risks and other shocks that drive food insecurity.

Speaking about the programme,

one of the beneficiaries from Ogun State, Fakolade Micheal, expressed confidence, the training has propelled them into channeling deliberate efforts into making a career in agriculture.

Another beneficiary and agricultural engineering graduate of Federal University of Technology, Owerri,Imo State, Ezeh Pascal said the training empowered the youths with vertical farming skills as well as stimulate their thinking on how to promote climate smart agriculture.

He said they have learnt lot to graduate as better greenhouse farm managers.

Under a joint project, themed: Enterprise for Youth in Agriculture(EYIA), youths eager to improve their skills and livelihoods were exposed to income generating opportunities.

The founder, Soilless Farm lab, Samson Ogbole explained that EYIA a collaboration between Soilless Farm lab and Master Card Foundation is to train 12,000 youths aged between 18 and 29 in a space of three years.

His words: “We are taking in a 1000 students per quarter. The training has not only provide young people with the means to generate a stable source of income but also contribute to the sustainable development of their communities.

“We train them on greenhouse set, hydropronics, how to set up their farms, in our premises within a three plots of land. We connect them to the market at the end of the programme. For the training itself, we had a group of 50.

“The 50 young people are divided into various groups. Some are trained for technical roles such as plumbers, electricians, bricklayers, welders, fabricators. At the end of the day, the team has what it takes to set up a screen house on their own.”

According to him, the objective was to improve their potential in alignment with the modern agricultural technology and empowering them to maximize production.

He said part of the programme aimed to train the youths to construct ,operate , maintain, and repair greenhouses, adding that the training also met the sector’s requirements of best agronomic , financial and marketing knowledge to manage farming projects.

He continued: “The 50 young people are divided into the various groups. Some are trained for technical as plumbers, electricians, bricklayers, welders, fabricators. At the end of the day, the team has what it takes to set up a screen house on their own.





“On the other hand, we also trained them on farm management, expose them to agronomic practices, on how plants work, on farm logistics and proper food handling.

“Some people were trained to handle brand management. All these specialists were grouped together. At the end, we set up a company for them. We got them company registration, a seal, and attached them to a lawyer. The lawyer is paid for the first one year for them. This way they become a proper set up company.”

He further stated that: “So far, we have trained 2000 out of the 12,000 project target. Other name for the project is work, earn and learn. The work and learn and then have opportunity to start earning money.

“A major requirement was that they had to stay on campus while they are undergoing the 12 weeks training programme we have accommodation to house the 1000 people.

“For the first batch, majority of the people came from Oyo, Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

For this second batch majority of the intakes were from Lagos, then Ogun. Of course, we had from as far as Borno, Nassarawa, Anambra, and Imo. Almost all the states were represented during this session.

“As long as you are within18 and 29 age bracket, you are welcomed. In term of gender balance, we had 60 per cent females and 30 per cent males during the first batch.”

The Project Manager, Peace Okwara, expressed delight that the partnership with MasterCard has helped to enhance the lives of the youth, strengthening capacities to run agricultural businesses with integration of technology and modern equipment to raise their competitiveness .

Chairman, Ewekoro Local Government Council ,Hon Sikiru Adeshina ,who was represented by Vice Chairman, Ewekoro Local Government Council,Hon Olabode Sunkanmi, commended, Soilless Farm Lab for is extending agribusiness training to the community.

His words:” The local Government appreciates your professionalism and contributions to develop our community. We promise to give your more support needed to create opportunities for our youths and women in the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy.”

The Alawowo of Awowo Land, Ewekero, Oba Abdul-Gafar Olasunkanmi Tijani Gbadewolu1 noted that the training will help to reduce youth unemployment,fight hunger, boost local industries, increase the area’s gross domestic product( GDP).

Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade praised the Soilless Farm Lab on directing its focus using the younger youth as agents of agricultural transformation.

He indicated the agricultural landscape is undergoing rapid and profound changes, moving away from traditionalpractices and embracing a technology-driven approach.

He posited that: “This shift is essential to combating climate change and addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity. It is within this paradigm that immense possibilities lie, waiting for you

to unleash your potential and make a lasting impact.Throughout the training, you had the chance to collaborate with fellow participants, forming clustersthat have created a vibrant network of young agricultural entrepreneurs. You have acquired invaluableskills, from building greenhouses, open field practices and hydroponic systems to developing expertisein logistics, branding, and agronomy. These resources are the foundation upon which you can build asuccessful and profitable agricultural business. Embrace this opportunity and let your entrepreneurial spirit soar.

To those participants who hail from Ekiti or are interested in establishing their businesses in our beautiful state, I want to assure you of our unwavering support. I have personally spoken with Samson to provide the data for participants from Ekiti. Immediate assistance will be provided to them. We believe in your potential and are committed to empowering you on your journey towards success. We are building horticultural hub in the state where shared services can be made available.”

Participants at the workshop appreciated the important role the project is playing to enhance food security in the Nigeria.

Drawn from the 36 states of the federation, they were trained and taught to pass down the training to other youths in their communities.