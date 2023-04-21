On Friday, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello played host to Hajia Sameera Mohammed Abu, the wife of the late Kogi-born Army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali CON, at his official residence, Lugard House, Lokoja.

While commending Hajia Sameera Abu Ali for her patience and belief in the will of the Almighty, Governor Bello said his administration will continue to keep in touch with those that were left behind by their loved ones who died in active duties. He said no matter the amount of succour and assistance the government and individuals provide for those who lost their loved ones, there are always burdens that can only be controlled by the Almighty, citing the father’s love for his children, husband’s love and care for his wife as some of the heaven burdens on the bereaved. Bello assured that government will continue to pay attention to the needs of the families of the fallen heroes.

While responding, Hajia Mohammed Abu Ali thanked the governor for standing this far with her family describing the gesture as rare.

Lt Col Mohammed Abu Ali, CON was a Nigerian Army officer who commanded the Army’s 272 Tank Battalion until he and other 6 soldiers were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram in Malam Fatori, Borno State on the 4th of November, 2016.

On the 9th of September 2015, Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Buratai went to the battlefield in Gamboru where Lt Col Ali was carrying out a military onslaught against Boko Haram to present him an award for exceptional bravery

Lt Col Abu Ali was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army Armour Corps in September 2003 and died on the 4th of November 2016.

