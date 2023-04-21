BBNaija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon has bagged a master’s degree in International Relation from the University of Portsmouth.

Laycon who in 2016 graduated from University of Lagos with a second class upper degree in Philosophy made this known via his Instagram page on Friday evening, where he revealed that he had been chasing one of his dream to acquire a master degree in his academic career, adding that it took him 18 months to achieve it.

Sharing throwback video of him during the Big Brother Naija days, Laycon wrote, “Follow your heart, follow your dreams. MA in the bag. 💼

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been actively chasing one of my dreams and l’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth. A big thanks for everyone who made this dream a reality and to everyone who supported me through this journey.

“Don’t let situations and circumstances discourage you from pursuing your goals. I love You guys so much. Now on to the next dream!!!.”