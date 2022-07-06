“Jagajaga” crooner Eedris Abdulkareem suffers kidney failure, set to undergo kidney transplant

Nigerian veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has pleaded with Nigerians to pray for him as he is set to undergo a kidney transplant.

The unfortunate news was announced via his official Instagram page on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where the music star’s management appealed to Nigerians to pray for him ‘in these hours of his travails.’

“ASKING FOR YOUR PRAYERS FOR EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM! The Nigerian Hip Hop Czar, Social Crusader and Rights Activist, Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in these hours of his travails,”

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.”

The statement further revealed that a family member has agreed to donate a kidney to the music star.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member),”

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face these challenging times.”





“It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course.”

“Actually, his spirit emboldens us. We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process. May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all…Amen Hon. Myke Pam For Lakreem Entertainment.”

Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, but popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem is a Nigerian hip hop, R n B and Afrobeat artist, songwriter and singer.

He was the lead rapper of the now-defunct Nigerian hip-hop band ‘The Remedies’, a pioneering Nigerian group consisting of Eedris Abdulkareem, Tony Tetuila and Eddy Remedy also known as Eddy Montana.