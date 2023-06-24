Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has called on residents to take all the wastes generated from the slaughtered animals during the upcoming festive period to the designated collection centers within the metropolis.

The call became necessary as the Eid-El Kabir Sallah Celebration comes up next week coupled with the need to ensure safety, health and wellness of the general public considering the fact that animals will be slaughtered.

The call was made on Friday by the Acting Director General of BASEPA, Sanitarian Mohammed Usman Sale during a press briefing with newsmen at the Agency’s Headquarters in Bauchi.

The Ag DG who is also the Director, Inspection, Enforcement and Compliance of the Agency called on the residents not to dump the wastes generated from the stomach, intestines and blood of the slaughtered animals in the drainages in order not cause blockage.

Mohammed Usman further said that the call was necessary in order to avoid the possible outbreak of diseases, as the stomach and intestines waste as well as the animals’ blood may harbour some infections that are harmful to human health which may also lead to public health disturbances.

According to him, “As we are in the rainy season, our drainages can take these wastes to a far distance and the harboured infectious contents of the wastes will possibly contaminate our water sources and become a serious public Health issue ”

The acting Director General also said that in those areas where there are no available designated collection centers like GRAs, Housing Estates and Quarters, people living in such neighborhoods, should take their wastes generated during the festive period to nearby dumping sites or probably dig a hole and bury it, this should also be carried out in a manner that it will not be a threat to public health.

On the issue of those processing the animals’ head, hides and skins for public consumption (Babbaka) the Acting Director General said that, henceforth, nobody is allowed to use tyres in the process because of their harmful effects.

He said that they should rather use firewood and operators, especially Butchers/ Meat sellers and those engaged in providing such services during the festive season.

He also said that they should as a matter of public health interests, liaise with their community leaders (Masu Unguwanni) to have a designated centre to avoid littering the environment.

The Ag DG added that the Agency will not condone any such unwholesome scenarios to continue, assuring the general public that the special enforcement taskforce of registered environmental health officers will go round the metropolis during the festive period to ensure compliance; apprehend anyone found in the acts and prosecuted by the Agency’s Environmental Mobile Court.





On those mounting temporary Chicken processing units along major roads during festive seasons, the acting Director General directed them also to liaise with the community leaders to have designated places in their respective neighborhoods for such exercise and wish the Muslim Ummah all over the World a hitch-free Sallah Celebration in advance.

In their separate responses, the Chairmen of the Butchers Union and Wards Heads of Bauchi local government, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Madaki (Danejin Sarkin Pawa) and Mallam Abubakar Nuhu (Mai Unguwar Ajiya) both welcomed the idea and commended the Agency for the initiative.

They also promised to give all the necessary support to ensure full compliance with the target objectives of safeguarding the interests of the general public as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE