The remains of Madam Alice Ojuolape, mother of late Yinka Odumakin, former Nigerian human rights activist, politician and the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group was on Saturday buried with happiness from late Yinka’s wife, Dr Joe Odumakin that, his Husband’s parents were given a befitting burial as he had instructed before his death.

The mother, 93 years of age, was buried amidst heroic encomiums from all and sundry that stormed the town in company of Dr Joe from far and near to grace the occasion.

The late mother who was laid to rest at her residence in Mooro of Ife South local government area of Osun was described as “caring”, “harbinger of empathy” and “loved while alive”.

At the burial ceremony, leader of Yoruba’s foremost socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, appreciated God for the fulfilled life lived by the departed soul and prayed for the family left behind to always try their best to emulate the good deeds of the late woman.

Speaking through, Architect Goke Omigbodun, the Afenifere leader further commended the family for the unquenchable love they demonstrated in giving the deceased a befitting burial.

He also gave kudos to the wife of late Yinka Odumakin, Mrs Joe Odumakin for her activities in making the event a colourful one describing her, as a woman of substance laced with good characteristics of note.

In his sermon at the occasion, a Clergyman who is the District Coordinating Council of Moro, Pastor Aboyeji A. O. spoke on ” The End of Every Creature” where he appealed to those still having the opportunity of being alive to use their lives to serve God and act according to His precepts saying, the deceased had lived a fulfilled life before she cross over to the great world beyond.

Pastor Aboyeji who stressed that, “death is instantaneous and a necessity that will visit every creature in his or her own time”, said “life without Jesus, is crisis and a time waste on the Earth’s surface”, describing the late mother of the former activist as “woman of uprightness who used his lifetime to serve his Creator”.

Reading from the book of Ecclesiastes, the man of God emphasised the emptiness and vanity of life, maintaining that, everyone’s salvation is essential to God because, according to him, there is time for everything in life and that, when the time to die comes, we will all respond to the clarion calls of God undebatably.

In her tribute, the wife of Yinka said, “Mama, your love for the family cannot be easily forgotten. Many who passed through you to become successful in life can never forget you. We love you but God loves you so much. Mama, continue to rest in the blossom of the Lord”.

Dr Joe while speaking on the departed soul, described the late mother as an embodiment of love and passion and charged people to emulate her way of conduct while on Earth, saying, she was happy that, she could be given a classical burial as his late husband has directed.





Also, in his tribute, one of the late mother’s Sons, Pastor Jacob Odumakin said, “Your life, a beautiful memory, your absence, a silent grief. To the world you are a part, Iyajeko as fondly called by many. Take comfort in the arms of Christ and rest until the resurrection morning. Adieu maami.”

However, the occasion turned out to be a two-in-one event as it was equally made

to organise a remembrance programme in remembrance of the late Yinka Odumakin at his residence in the same town.

At the late Yinka’s event, a foundation organized in his memory known as “Yinka Odumakin Foundation” in conjunction with the late activist’s wife, Dr. (Mrs) Joe Okei Odumakin, marched in procession to the graveyard of the titanic valiant deceased to recall his contributions to humanity.

Speaking in his honour, Dr Joe Odumakin described his late husband as “never to be forgotten one” likening him to a “rising morning star that always rises in her life momentarily every second”.

She said: “As the last born of the family, everyday of my life, I am remembering him and I will forever be remembering him. He is my soul. He is my heart. He is my life and my mind even while he is dead, no one can steal his love from my heart. We were together for 25 years and we are still together In the spirit.

“Already, we have put in place a foundation known as “Yinka Odumakin Foundation” to sustain his legacy of implantology in humanity by helping others whenever and wherever possible.

“The foundation would consider scholarships for some students at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- ife especially from the department he graduated years ago while the lesser ones on the society would be in the scheme of things of the foundation for consideration.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Foundation, Comrade Gbenga Ganzallo described late Yinka as an umbrella which had provided shade for humanity before being thrown in the wind.

He referred to him as an exceptional leader with inexplicable impeccable leadership traits and appreciated the wife for keeping his legacy lingering at all times.

Also, Mr Ayobami Odumakin, Mr and Mrs Stephen Ayowumi Odumakin, Elder Oyedele Taiwo and Elijah Oyedele showered encomium on the late mother.

Meanwhile, quantum of important personalities trooped to the town to grace the occasion.

