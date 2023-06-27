The Arewa Consultative Forum( ACF) has tasked the executive, legislative, as well as judicial arms to work together in order to restore public confidence in government.

The apex northern mouthpiece made the assertion in a statement issued by the chairman of the forum, Gabriel Aduku in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The statement noted that, “As Muslims across all walks of life celebrate the Eid-el Adha, ACF enjoins Nigerians to emulate the teachings and sacrifice therein.

“It also urged Nigerians to pray for the Nation, pray for peace and unity as well as pray for Allah’s special intervention in the Country’s socioeconomic wellbeing”.

ACF also enjoins the executive arm of government and the legislature as well as the judiciary to commit to restoring public confidence that has been eroded over time.

It said the average Nigerian has almost lost hope due to unfortunate incidences and apparent neglect to rule of law that was becoming a norm in the country.

“A strong call, urging all citizens to as a matter of utmost importance put heads together to make restoration of public confidence in government,” the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE