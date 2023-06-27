The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo state council on Tuesday felicitated the Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Union in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo respectively urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the teaching of Prophet Muhammad as well the significance of Eid-el-Kabir celebration which centres around peace, love and tolerance.

“We should learn to live peacefully with others irrespective of their religious affiliates, as well as a guide against any act that is inimical to the tenets of Islam.

“Islam is a religion of peace hence the need for practitioners to uphold the tenets and promote peaceful and harmonious co-existence amongst the citizenry.

“This year’s celebration is significant because our nation just transmitted power from one civilian administration to the other, hence the need for everyone to offer prayers for the success of the new administration.

“The celebration is not all about merry-making but it should be used to pray fervently for the political leadership of the country.

“The leadership of the country needs our collective prayers and as Muslim Ummah, we should use the occasion of this year’s celebration to pray fervently for the country,” the statement added.

