S/Court voids Kabir Jega’s nomination as Kebbi Reps candidate

In a judgment prepared by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit of the APC filed to

The legal battle on the authenticity of the candidate for Jega-Aliero-Gwandu Federal Constituency of Kebbi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Friday laid to rest by the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court voided and dismissed the nomination of one Kabir Labbo Jega whose name was fraudulently submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the APC as its candidate.

In a judgment prepared by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit of the APC filed to support the nomination of the unlawful candidate.

The Apex Court, while dismissing the APC’s appeal restored one Mohammed Umar Jega as the lawful and authentic candidate that should be recognized by the APC and INEC.

The upholding of Umar Jega by the Apex Court was predicated on the ground that he emerged winner of the May 27, 2022, primary election of the party conducted in accordance with the provisions of the law by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

ALSO READ: I remain Ebonyi PDP Guber candidate — Odii

In the same vein, the purported nomination and submission of the name of Labbo Jega were thrown out by the Court on the ground that he emerged winner from an unlawful primary election conducted by the State Working Committee SWC of the party.

The Court maintained that by the provisions of the law, only the National Working Committee (NWC) of political parties is empowered to conduct primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for elections.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal which had earlier been delivered against APC and in favour of Mohammed Umar Jega was affirmed.