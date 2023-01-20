Gunmen kidnap six primary school pupils in Nasarawa

The incident is the first case of kidnapping involving school children in the State

Some primary schools have been abducted in Doma local government area of Nasarawa.

The pupils were of the Local Government Education Authority in Alwaza community, Nigeria Tribune learned.

The children aged between six and eight were said to have been abducted at about 7:00 am on Friday, while on their way to school.

The incident is the first case of kidnapping involving school children in the State.

The development was confirmed by the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

DSP Nansel said a joint patrol team comprising police and military personnel as well as vigilantes have been deployed to the affected area on rescue mission.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Baba has visited the community where he interacted with the parents of the victims.

He assured me that the pupils would be rescue in no time.

Our correspondent gathered that the deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, who is from the local government area also visited the community.