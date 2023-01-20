New Naira Notes: CBN takes campaign to Friday Mosques in Jigawa

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken enlightenment campaign on redesigning currency and federal government deadline on the old currency validation to mosques in Jigawa state.

The team leader of the Apex bank who also is head of finance department, Mr Abdu Amadu told the worshippers of the Yalleman Tijjanai Friday Mosque the danger of any delay in depositing an old currency in their custody.

Mr Abdu Amadu asked the public to patronize bank share agents, Point Of Sales (POS) operators and other means provided and certified by the central bank for the deposit of the old naira notes.

“Today is 20th, it’s remains only 11 days from today, so the time is very limited considering the importance and urgency needed to avoid any loss”. He said.

He said the federal government is serious about the deadline, there is no intention of any extension as directed by Mr President.





The central bank team earlier met with the Point Of Sales (POS) operators and sensitized them of the extra responsibilities for opening bank account and depositing moneys to the people and customers.

The head of finance department appealed to those has no bank account to do so without further delay.

“That would give good opportunities for so many economic and social government interventions”. They said.

“Part of the reasons for the redesign currency is to receive back the old currency. For your information, over 83 percent of the new designed currency is now in circulation”.