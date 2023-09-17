Dr Babatunde Adewumi, a resident doctor at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State is the founder and CEO of Quinta Health. In this interview with KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he spoke on how women could prevent cervical and breast cancers and the solutions to the challenges facing the Nigerian health sector.

What is your job description as a resident doctor at theFederal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta?

I am a resident doctor in the Community Medicine and Primary Care Department, FMC, Abeokuta. My roles in this department expose me to the community and also to patients in the hospital. My role centres around preventive medicine, community engagement, and health system improvement. I have participated in community engagement activities, advocacy, health education, and research. It is an interesting blend of clinical work and fieldwork that brings about a holistic approach to delivering healthcare to people.

What motivated your interest in cervical and breast cancers?

My drive stems from the grave fact that cervical cancer is the second leading cause of women’s deaths worldwide. In Nigeria, annual statistics reveal 12,075 diagnoses and a death toll of about 7,968. A family friend whom I regard as anaunt is one of these women. I lost her to the cold hands of death in 2010 after she was diagnosed with late cervical cancer. She had no access to vaccination, screening and treatment. Her death remains fresh in my memory even after thirteen years because I wished she had access to these services. This fuels my passion to invoke change, amplify awareness, and champion better access to screenings, treatments, and vaccinations across Nigeria.

Cervical and breast cancers are prevalent among young girls and women. What can these classes of women, especially those in rural communities, do to prevent these diseases?

Women in rural areas can prevent cervical cancer by getting Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccinations, regular pap smears, self-breast examinations, and HPV testing. Health education, safe sex, smoking cessation, and a healthy lifestyle are crucial. Access to healthcare, community support, and early-symptom awareness are vital for prevention and early detection.





What is Quinta Healthabout and how do you sustain the work you do through the initiative?

Quinta Health is an organisation dedicated to providing vital health services for women, including breast and cervical cancer screenings. We have successfully screened 8,150 women for both types of cancer, treated approximately 450 for cervical dysplasia, and administered 500 doses of the HPV vaccine. Our sustainability relies on valuable partnerships with various organisations and supportive individuals. Additionally, I frequently contribute my personal funds, which have constituted a significant portion of our funding.

In the course of your community medicine outreach, what major medical challenges have you noticed in rural communities that you want the government to urgently intervene in?

Rural healthcare in Nigeria faces critical challenges, including limited infrastructure, healthcare workforce shortages, and insufficient medical supplies. Inadequate transportation infrastructure hinders access to healthcare facilities, and cultural beliefs can deter individuals from seeking modern healthcare. Economic constraints and lack of health education compound the issue, and infectious diseases remain a significant concern. Telemedicine and modern healthcare technologies are often unavailable. Security problems in some rural areas disrupt healthcare access. Additionally, a lack of health insurance coverage compounds financial barriers. Addressing these issues requires government intervention, improved infrastructure, healthcare worker training, community education, and initiatives to enhance healthcare access.

As a young medical doctor and given the harsh economy and the challenges facing the Nigerian health sector, have you thought of travelling abroad to practise?

I have dedicated eight years post-medical school to making a positive impact on my community and advancing women’s health in Nigeria through Quinta Health. While my commitment to the organisation is unwavering, I am also open to opportunities abroad that can help improve both the organisation and women’s health in Nigeria

In what ways do you think the Federal Government can improve the welfare of medical doctors in the country?

To enhance medical doctors’ welfare in Nigeria, the Federal Government should prioritise competitive salaries, safer working conditions, hazard allowances, and comprehensive health insurance. Establishing career development opportunities, addressing security concerns, and incentivising rural service can also motivate doctors. Ensuring regular, transparent, and accountable salary payments is essential. Collaboration with professional associations and mental health support programmes is crucial. Improved retirement benefits, research funding, and state-level coordination are further areas of focus. Consistent dialogue with medical professionals will help understand their evolving needs, retain talent, and enhance healthcare services for the population.

Given the challenging times facing the country and the stress of coping associated with it, how would you advise the youth in terms of their health and well-being?

Amid challenging times, youth should prioritise well-being by maintaining routines, managing stress, seeking support when needed, limiting media exposure, and staying connected. Set realistic goals, practice self-care, and support one another. They should focus on resilience, stay active, and cultivate a positive mindset while planning for the future.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE