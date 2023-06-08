As part of efforts to deepen the bilateral and economic relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Netherlands, the need to establish an African study centre for arts and culture has been stressed.

The Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe made the call in Abuja at the Nigeria- Netherlands economic consultative forum held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Otunba Runsewe said Nigeria and the Kingdom of Netherlands have over the years enjoyed a strong bilateral relationship, which paved the way for the signing of the economic treaty between both countries.

Runsewe lamented that in spite of the huge investment potentials in the art, Culture and tourism sector, the kingdom of Netherlands has not sufficiently tapped into investment opportunities abound in the sector for the mutual benefit of both countries

He, therefore, called on the kingdom of Netherlands to work out strong modalities for the establishment of an African study centre in one of the Dutch universities, which will serve as a citadel of the study of African arts, crafts, popularisation of ethnographic culture, knowledge sharing and scholarship inquiring into our gastronomy and protection of cultural heritage

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa welcomed the delegation from the Kingdom of Netherlands who were in the country to foster ways of deepening the bilateral treaty for both countries.

He said both countries were committed to promoting economic growth in the following focus areas amongst others; Agriculture, Information Technology (IT), Healthcare and Renewable Energy.

Participants at the three-day event were drawn from the private sector government agencies and the diplomatic communities.

