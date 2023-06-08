On Thursday, the Edo State House of Assembly granted clearance to 15 Commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The nominees were part of the first batch, with more names expected to be submitted in the coming days.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ogie Osarodion, conveyed Governor Obaseki’s request for the consideration and confirmation of the nominees. The letter, dated Thursday, June 8, 2023, included the names of the nominees.

The list of nominees comprised Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, and Dr Samuel Alli.

Other nominees listed were Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus, and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

The SSG’s letter urged the Edo State House of Assembly to promptly screen and confirm the nominees. The Governor’s warm regards were extended in closing.

