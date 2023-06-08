The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of another set of relief materials to alleviate the suffering of individuals affected by the 2022 flood in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Godwin Tepiko, the South-South Coordinator of NEMA, represented the Director General of the Agency, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, during the flag-off ceremony held in Uyo. The relief items were donated by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to assist the flood victims.

The donated items include foodstuffs, non-food items, building materials, and livelihood items such as grinding machines, mattresses, and farm implements. Recognizing that no single government can meet the needs of those affected by a disaster, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs donated these relief items to support the victims of the 2022 flood disaster.

Mr Tepiko explained that an enumeration of the individuals affected by the flood had already been conducted in all 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. He appealed to the respective Chairmen of the Councils to ensure that the materials reach the affected individuals, providing them with much-needed relief. He emphasized the importance of the beneficiaries making maximum use of the items to enhance their early recovery from the incident.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, expressed the state government’s elation over the partnership with the Federal Government, which has brought relief to those affected by the 2022 flood disaster. She highlighted the significant impact of the flood on several communities in Akwa Ibom, particularly those in the coastal local government areas.

Despite the remedial measures taken by the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the involvement of the Federal Government became both imminent and imperative due to the enormity of the disaster.

Sen. Eyakenyi commended the efforts of the Federal Government in identifying with the state government and the vulnerable sections of the affected communities during their time of distress and dire need. She urged the Chairmen of the local government councils to ensure the direct distribution of the relief items to the victims, reducing their suffering and restoring hope to their lives.

Mr Unyime Etim, the Chairman of Ikot Ekpene local government area, expressed gratitude on behalf of the benefiting LGAs to the Federal and State Governments, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, and NEMA for their prompt response to the needs of the flood victims.

He assured the governments and the donor agency that the materials would reach all the affected persons, and the beneficiaries would make judicious use of the donated items.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…