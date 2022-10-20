‘Running private schools in Nigeria is very challenging’

A private school owner and Director of Studies, Ferscoat International School, Ipaja, Lagos, Mr Felix Opata, has noted that running private schools successfully in Nigeria is a daunting task.

He gave this remark at a recent news conference in Lagos ahead of the 30th anniversary of the school.

He said aside from the imposition of various types of taxes and levies by government, the high inflation and poor social amenities in the country and running cost are also unfriendly.

“It takes great commitment and sacrifice not only on the part of the school owners, but also the members of staff as well as the cooperation of parents and other stakeholders to keep schools running sustainably.”

Opata said the 30 years journey of the Frescoat International School which started with two students and now has about 1,000 students’ enrolment at the both primary and secondary sections is made possible only by divine intervention and sheer commitment of leadership, workers and the parents.

He said that the school had produced about 2,200 alumni and that many of them who are doing well in their respective fields of endeavours.

Highlighting activities of the school’s two-month long 30th anniversary, which had commenced on October 15, Opata listed medical checkups, health walk, community service, literacy and debate, a visit to an orphanage, display of artistic collections, new school building dedication, book launch and thanksgiving event.

He said the celebration is a way of appreciating God for His support and benevolence thus far and asking for more for the future.