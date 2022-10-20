Kwara governor pledges to reinvent teachers’ training college

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has promised to reinvent the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The governor who paid an inspection visit to the institution promised at the weekend to find an enduring solution to the problem associated with prompt payment of staff salary, assuring the management of the institution of the readiness of the state government to attend to other academic needs of the college.

Speaking with journalists, the acting provost of the college, Dr Ahmed Jimoh Ayinla, said that the governor visited the college to assess challenges and to assess activities in the institution.

He noted that one of the major issues discussed was that of full payment of salary to members of staff.

Ayinla said that despite government’s assistance in paying subventions, it had been difficult raising money through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to supplement staff salary.

“The college must have N40 million on ground to add to the part payment of salary the state government pays monthly, but the school cannot realise the amount on a monthly basis. We appeal to the government to assist us in resolving the issue once and for all,” he said.

The provost, while thanking the governor for his interventions which he said had greatly helped the college, called for the rehabilitation of dilapidated structures as well as construction of roads within it as it was done at the Queen Elizabeth School, Ilorin.

He acknowledged the governor’s support of N7.2m for the college’s Model School to enable the management to settle staff’s salary arrears.

“We thank the governor for the release of N70 million for the accreditation of our college degree programme with Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti.

“This has assisted our college to get all its 12 programmes fully accredited. Our degree programmes, in affiliation with the University of Ilorin, will kick off in next academic year,” he revealed.