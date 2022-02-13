Ruling family sends SOS to Lagos CP on attempted murder of son

The Ewade Ruling House of Igbooye in Eredo-Epe, Lagos State has sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alabi Abiodun Sylvester, to urgently intervene and ensure that police in Eredo area of Epe, carry out diligent investigations into the attempted murder of one of their sons, Sunday Sunday Keshinro, by some individuals.

In the SOS letter signed by seven members of the family, they appealed to the police boss to intervene in the matter by requesting for the case file or direct that the matter be transferred to the SCID, Panti, Yaba for thorough investigation and prosecution of any person found culpable in the attempted murder.

Those that signed the letter are A. I. Musa-Adebamowo (Otunba) the head of Ewade Ruling House, Alhaji Mikhail Quadri, Principal member and head of Osekelu branch of Ewade Ruling House, Chief (Mrs) Kikelomo C. Oladeji, Principal member and head of Okuyemi branch of Ewade Ruling House, Chief Ligali Ayodele Olatunji, Chief Adegbenro Otunowo, Otunba Rufus Adetola Adedipe and Mr Abiodun Adekoya, the family Secretary.

According to the family, the case is not being handled diligently by those in charge and the case is being neglected and they are not confident they can get justice if the case is not transferred.

The head of the Ewade Ruling House of Igbooye, Otunba Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo, an Assistant Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice noted that the crisis started on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, around 7.00 pm, when he received a distress call from some members of the Igbooye Community that a member of the family, Mr Sunday Keshinro was hit on the head with a club by a man that the family can identify and was further stabbed by another man, who the family said they also know because he allegedly removed some notices posted on some buildings in the town, announcing the removal of Otunba Musa-Adebamowo as the head of Ewade ruling house.

According to Musa-Adebamowo, the moment he was notified of the incident around 7:43 pm, he notified the Area Commander, Area ‘J’, Elemoro, DCP Gbolahan through a phone call, but he got a response the following morning from the Area Commander that he has directed the DPO, Noforija Police Station, to bring the parties to his office by 11.00 am, adding that after the parties were directed to write their statements, they met in the Area Commander’s office and stated individual oral accounts of their involvement.

Otunba Musa-Adebamowo noted he narrated his position as head of the family and that the publication was in respect of his purported removal which had earlier been reported to the FCID, Alagbon and upon which the parties have met once at Alagbon.

He said instead of the police to find out the cause of the problem and charge the culprit to court, they started bringing up other issues that were not relevant to the case, obviously supporting the suspects, adding that rather than arrest the reported suspects, “Otunba Musa-Adebamowo was locked up alongside Prince Seyi Keshinro, the elder brother of the victim.”

He stated that there is an obvious attempt to cover up the crime, adding that “this is clearly an attempt to cover up the attempted murder of Mr Sunday Keshinro,” noting that till now, the suspects are nowhere to be found since the police allowed them to leave.

Adebamowo said, “the family has a reasonable apprehension that the attempted murder case will be swept under the carpet,” adding that the youths and elders of the Igbooye community have become restive on the account of how the case is being handled by the police.

“The only panacea for the instigated restiveness is for the authority concerned to immediately act and save the Igbooye Community the potential anarchy that may result from this injustice,” he concluded.