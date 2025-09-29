RTEAN dismisses national secretary-general over alleged misconduct

National Executive Council (NEC) of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has dismissed its National Secretary-General, Mr Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi, due to allegations of misconduct and breach of trust.

The decision was reached at the NEC meeting held on September 25, 2025, in Abuja, presided over by the Deputy National President (Administration), Ambassador Mohammed Abubakar Bishara. The Council adopted the recommendations of a seven-member investigative committee that probed the allegations against Adeniyi.

A communiqué issued after the meeting, jointly signed by the National President, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, and the newly appointed Secretary-General, Comrade Henry Ejiefor Ugwu, confirmed that Adeniyi was dismissed with immediate effect and barred from acting or representing himself in any capacity as Secretary-General of the Association.

Adeniyi had been suspended in August following allegations of misconduct. In response, the NEC established an investigative committee chaired by Dr. Samuel Agbede, with Hon. Adamu Zubairu Jalaluddeen serving as secretary, to investigate the claims. After reviewing the committee’s report, the Council ratified the dismissal and appointed Ugwu as Adeniyi’s replacement.

“That Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi is hereby dismissed from office as the National Secretary-General of RTEAN with immediate effect. That Adeniyi is no longer authorized to act, function, or represent himself in any capacity as Secretary-General of RTEAN. That Comrade Henry Ejiefor Ugwu is hereby appointed as the new National Secretary-General of RTEAN with immediate effect”, the Communiqué said.

According to RTEAN, the action was carried out in strict compliance with its constitution and the provisions of the Trade Unions Act, Cap. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (as amended).

The Association further notified its members, stakeholders, government institutions, security agencies, and the general public to recognize only Comrade Ugwu as the duly appointed Secretary-General.

Reaffirming its commitment to good governance within the union, the communiqué added: “The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria remains committed to transparency, accountability, industrial harmony, and effective collaborations with the Government towards advancing peace and development in the Nigerian transport sector.”

RTEAN, one of the largest transport unions in Nigeria, has in recent years emphasised institutional reforms and improved collaboration with the federal government to enhance industrial peace and sectoral growth.