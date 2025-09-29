OGGA counters Enikuomehin, affirms Aiyedatiwa’s performance in Ondo

The Ondo Good Governance Alliance (OGGA) has dismissed recent remarks by a lawyer, Mr. Benson Enikuomehin, who claimed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has shown “very low performance” since assuming office.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Samuel Adegbite, OGGA described the comment as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and discredit the governor.

“Mr. Enikuomehin is known for clout chasing at low points in his political career, often seeking attention from any sitting government. His temperament has consistently made him unfit for leadership, and he resorts to raising unnecessary dust for cheap attention.”

OGGA maintained that Governor Aiyedatiwa, sworn in as substantive governor in February 2025, has, within a few months, demonstrated purposeful leadership and recorded tangible progress across key sectors.

While listing key achievements of the governor, OGGA said the administration has strengthened security with the Amotekun Corps, deployed drones for surveillance, and distributed over 25 operational vehicles to security agencies. “The signing of the Anti-Kidnapping Law has further reinforced deterrence against crime.”

On infrastructure, the group listed ongoing projects to include the Ondo State Judiciary Quarters, Exco Quarters, the 25.7km Idanre–Ala/Elefosan Road, Epe Junction–Ile Oluji Road, Somorika–Emure Ise Road, the Akure–Idanre dualization, Ikare–Akungba dualization, Igbokoda internal roads, and several internal roads across Akure.

It added that the expansion of the Ondo Deep Sea Port is also underway to boost trade and tourism.

Continuing, OCHA lauded the governor in healthcare, stating that the recruitment of health workers and revitalization of Mother and Child Hospitals are improving access to quality care.

The group added that the state under Aiyedatiwa has provided free shuttle buses and flying boats for students, commenced rehabilitation of 72 schools across all Senatorial Districts and paid WAEC fees for thousands of students. Additionally, over 5,000 youths are being empowered through the Ondo Digital Skills Programme.

On economy and welfare, “more than 10,000 farmers have received input support, new industrial investments are underway, salaries and pensions are paid promptly, and a Social Welfare Scheme for widows and the elderly has been launched.”

Adegbite stressed that these achievements debunk allegations of low performance.

“It is only those with ulterior motives who would describe the governor’s leadership as poor. The facts on the ground show steady development across Ondo State”

The group reaffirmed its confidence in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to delivering on his mandate and urged residents to disregard distractions.

