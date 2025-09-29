Rev Niyi Adebayo hails Oyo gov on Olubadan’s coronation

…appeals for legacy projects, community devt.

Rev. Niyi Adebayo, Lead Pastor of True Worshippers Church and Director of Zoe Schools Ltd., has congratulated the Oyo State governor, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, on the historic coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Describing the event as “one of the loudest and most significant coronations in modern Ibadan history,” Rev. Adebayo lauded Governor Makinde for the leadership, cultural pride, and state unity demonstrated during the ceremony.

Rev. Adebayo commended Governor Makinde’s exceptional leadership in navigating the state through the loss of three former governors — Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, and Dr. Omololu Olunloyo — praising the governor’s efforts to immortalize their legacies through renaming institutions and continuing key projects.

“Your Excellency, you were voted in as governor, not an undertaker. Yet you carried the burden of these losses with dignity, and history will remember your statesmanship,” Rev. Adebayo remarked.

He further noted that the current administration has crowned more monarchs than past administrations combined — a symbolic compensation for the sorrow borne in recent years.

Rev. Adebayo used the opportunity to make appeals to the Governor to sustain and build upon predecessors’ legacies. He urged the Governor to continue revisiting and revitalizing legacy projects and state assets left behind by past administrations.

Specifically, he praised the renaming of the Technical University in honor of Governor Ajimobi and called for urgent attention to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, citing its declining functionality due to strike actions and loss of lives.

Revitalization of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, following the recent reconstitution of the council, Rev. Adebayo called for immediate activation of its operations, highlighting the leadership and wisdom embodied in figures such as the newly installed Olubadan, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Alaafin of Oyo.

He advocated for reconciliation, structured meetings, and possibly a commission of inquiry to resolve internal disputes.

Urgent Rehabilitation of critical community roads in Ogbomoso, the letter drew attention to the deplorable condition of inner roads in Ogbomoso, including routes from Maternity Adeoye to Starlight Junction, and from Ora to Orita Naira, which have deteriorated due to diverted heavy-duty traffic. Rev. Adebayo emphasized the region’s unwavering support for the Governor and expressed confidence that Ogbomoso would benefit from similar infrastructure development as witnessed in Ibadan.

Rev. Adebayo added by congratulating the new Olubadan, the people of Ibadanland, and the entire Oyo State, acknowledging this moment as a powerful expression of cultural renaissance, unity, and leadership.

