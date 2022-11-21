Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Al-Wadata, distribute sanitary pads to female students of GDSS, Miri

Rotary Club of Bauchi Central in collaboration with Al-Wadata Lifeline Initiative has distributed 150 reusable sanitary pads to Girls of Government Day Secondary School, Miri, Bauchi.

The distribution was done at the premises of the School after a series of talks and sensitization on menstrual hygiene done by experts in that field stressing the importance of the programme.

President of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Nwobi Chukwunonso said that the aim is to ensure that the girls have unhindered access to quality education no matter the period they are in particularly during the monthly flow.

He stressed that Rotary Club is always partnering with relevant organizations in order to serve humanity which is the core objective of the Club in the over 200 countries across the globe where it is operational.

Nwobi Chukwunonso then charged the girls to take menstrual hygiene very seriously as it is the most essential part of the life of the girl child.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Al-Wadata Lifeline Initiative, Mrs Winifred Robbinson Yusuf said that the importance of menstrual hygiene in the life of a girl child cannot be overemphasized as it is a natural phenomenon that must be handled with the utmost care.

She said that her NGO in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central embarked on the project in order to save the girl child from the embarrassing moments of menstrual flow, especially during school hours.

The Al-Wadata ED added that the introduction of reusable sanitary pads was aimed at reducing hygiene poverty among girls, particularly the students who come from poor of the poorest background.

She also encouraged the school to open a sanitary pad bank where pads will be kept on a regular basis so that the girls will not have to go back home because of menstrual flow which can come at any time without notice.

Winifred Robbinson Yusuf then advised the girls not to be ashamed to mingle with their colleagues because of the menstrual flow stressing that it is a natural thing that every female must experience in life.

In his own remarks, Ladan Wunti, Executive Director of Community Initiative for the Promotion of Health and Education Sectors (CIPRES), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) introduced a school sanitary pads bank with a donation of 80 packs.

He pledged to support the school to improve on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Facilities stressing that it is only by doing so that a complete hygiene process will be achieved.

Ladan Wunti further advocated for boys’ involvement in Menstrual hygiene and management through support for girls in school activities because according to him they are in it together and the boys must learn to start taking responsibility.

