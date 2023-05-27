Five persons have been confirmed dead in a car accident which occured in Yagba West local government area of Kogi on Friday evening.

It was gatherd the car lost control and plunged into a canal along River Niger in Kogi at about 4.30pm on Friday evening.

Mr Pius Kolawale, Chairman, Yagba West LGA, Kogi, who confirmed the incident described it as “very sad” and “unfortunate”.

However, one of the five passengers in the car that plunged into the canal was said to have escaped death as he was able to swim out with the aid of a good Samaritan, a fisherman, who unfortunately got drown.

“Among the dead are three ladies and two men including the fisherman.

“The five of them were coming from Oga Community on their way to Lokoja but unfortunately just along the canal, where there is a very sharp corner, they lost control and went straight into the canal.

“Only one of the occupants of the car escaped while four died including three ladies. The fifth person that died was a good Samaritan, a fisherman, who tried to save them but died in the process,” he narrated.

Kolawale said that when the incident happened around 4.30 pm yesterday (Friday), he put a call to the Council’s Police Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who according to him, came with his men and took the corpses to a morgue.

“Already the family members of the deceased have come and took their corpses today for burial.

“That very road the incident happened is that of Niger River Basin Authority solely for the maintenance of the dam but people traveling from Oga to Lokoja took advantage of it to cross over to Ebira and continue their journey to Lokoja as a short cut,” he added.

The chairman appealed to the road users, especially motorists, to drive with care and avoid speed while plying that very road.





Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander, who also confirmed the incident described it as “very unfortunate”.

