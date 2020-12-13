Ronnie’s new song, Baale, raises hope for people

As people around the world grapple with the effect ot the COVID-19 pandemic amidst global concerns of a second wave, popular gospel singer and songwriter, Olaronke Thaddeus, also known as Ronnie, has released her much talked about single, ‘Baale’, one that gives hope to the people.

The new song, according to the singer whose music has become an anthem of sort, is a cry to God in praises to move Him to solve humanity problems.

Ronnie started her musical journey in 2008 and she has worked with Oritse Femi, Paul Gambit, Aje films and toured Nigeria performing her songs, gospel and contemporary music. She took a break in 2013 to set up a surrogacy agency to help women with infertility problems

Ronnie will also be sponsoring 100 women for IVF treatments through her agency, ‘Meet Surrogate Mothers’, from the proceeds of the new single ‘Baale’. All the proceeds will be channelled into this charity programme.

Speaking on what inspired the song, Ronnie said after taking a break from music in 2013 to set up the surrogacy agency, she has been more propelled into humanitarian services even as she added that music is a way to change lives and help people to find their purpose.

“Baale is a song of praise that I am passionate about because apart from being a song of praise, it also gives hope to the people as we ask God to stretch forth his mighty hands to change the lives of people in difficult situations. So this song will certainly touch lives and restore hope”, she said.

