Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola, others for C&S Ayo Ni O 30th inter-denominational Christmas carol service

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senior Special Assistance (SSA) to the President of Millennium Development Goals (MDG), Honourable (Mrs) Adejoke Adefulure; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Osun State counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, will grace the 30th inter-denominational Nine Lessons and Christmas Carol Service 2020 of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District Headquarters, Ayo Ni O.

Other dignitaries that will attend the event include, publisher, Oviation International, Chief Dele Momodu and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Mudasiru Obasa.

According to the chairman of the committee of the event, Evangelist Akin Ekundayo, the theme of the event is ‘Peace to the World’, and it will take place on December 18, from 3:00pm at the Main Church Sanctuary in Lagos, popularly known as ‘Baba Fakeye Church’.

Ekundayo noted that arrangement has been concluded for the 30th edition of the Christmas carol as a memorable event, just as he promised that the event promises to be a master piece as captains of industries and dignitaries from the corporate world and their Christian counterparts from various denominations will grace the event. The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo and market men and women from across Lagos State will also grace the event.

The chief host is the Leader/District Chairman and Church Leader Special Apostle Prophet (Dr) Sunday .F. Korede.

Tribune Churchnews also gathered that the event will feature various musicals, drama, choreography and dance groups within and outside the church as the carol service will usher in Christmas celebration for Christians globally.

