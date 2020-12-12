Robbers write Ogun community of possible attack

Residents of Onikoko area in Abeokuta South Local Government Area are in palpable fear following a letter written by suspected robbers of possible attack as the yuletide season approaches.

The robbers, were said to have pasted the notice on walls of different buildings, telling the residents to be ready for their visit with the code “what belong to us.”

The letter reads thus, “We armed robbers are using this medium to notify you that we are coming to pay you visit very soon in this community to collect what belongs to us.

“Go out and tell the landlord, landladies, tenants and visitors that we are coming to visit them very soon. Thanks.”

However, members of the community have informed the Police about the threat and have vowed to introduce community policing to checkmate the robbers.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has assured residents of their safety at all times.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in an interview with Sunday Tribune said the Command had beefed up security situation across the state.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the robbers would meet their waterloo, saying the Command is ever ready for them.

‘We have already beef up security around the state.

The said notice by the suspected armed robbers is nothing but an empty threat, they will be dealt with, and they will always meet their waterloo. Many of them have been killed in recent times, let them come they would not be spared’, he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE