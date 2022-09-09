Road collapses in Bauchi, commuters stranded

Residents of Burra village in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State have been cut off from the rest of state following the collapse of the road leading to the village.

Our correspondent gathered that the Ningi-Burra road collapsed after a heavy downpour between Thursday evening and the early hours of Friday.

A resident who spoke via phone said that passengers either going in or coming out of the village are now stranded as no vehicle can cross to either side.

He said that the road was cut off at Kere village close to Burra, a development he said: “has now put residents of the area in hardship as they will now have to go through Kano and Jigawa states to be able to get to Ningi and other parts of the state.”

He, therefore, appealed to the state government to immediately come to the aid of the residents by refixing the bad portion that collapsed before the reconstruction of the entire stretch of the road from Ningi.

He said that “We are locked out of Bauchi State now. It has never been this dark. May Allah see us through this moment.”

