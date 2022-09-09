Military accoutrements found in Mamu’s residence belong to his son, family replies DSS

The family of the embattled terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu has reacted to the military items found in his residence saying the military accoutrements found in his residence belong to his son, a naval officer.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ibrahim Mada and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday.

The family also appealed to the DSS to avoid the media trial of Mamu, the publisher of the Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper.

“We urge the Department of State Service to avoid media trial of Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan Iyan Fika), Publisher, Desert Herald Newspaper whom they arrested and kept in detention since on Tuesday 6th September.

According to the statement,” The DSS in a press release on Thursday, 8th September, 2022 titled ‘UPDATE ON TUKUR MAMU’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations, as well as military accoutrements, were recovered.

The statement noted that: “While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum found in his house and office, we want to make it clear, that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barret) belonging to his son, Yahaha Bello, a Naval officer who graduated from NDA.

It said, “Bello was brought up by Tukur and he lives in his house.

Recall that about two weeks ago, Tukur Mamu’s younger brother, Muhammad Saleh Mamu, an Air Force officer was killed while on a counter-terrorism mission in Zamfara.

“Apart from detaining Tukur Mamu with his two sons, Faisal Tukur Mamu and Ibrahim Husaini Mamu, DSS operatives early today, at 12 am (Friday, 9th September, 2022) stormed the residence of Abdullahi Mashi collected mobile phones of the residents as well as cash and other valuable in the house and whisked him away. Mashi is an in-law to Mamu.

“The DSS also raided the apartment of Ibrahim Husaini Mamu at about 3 am today. They could not find anything incriminating in all the houses they raided.”

