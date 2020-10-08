NHRC pledges to take human rights to doorsteps of every Nigerian

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu said the Commission is determined to take human rights to the doorstep of every Nigerian by expanding its network through innovative ideas.

Ojukwu who stated this during a courtesy visit to Chi Limited in Lagos said human rights violation still abound in most communities, especially with the practice of obnoxious culture which contravenes human norms and standards in modern civilization.

He said the Commission is currently partnering with Pillars of Hope Initiatives in Africa (POHAI) to carry out advocacy through television drama titled, “Silent prejudice”, to project the ills associated with the practice of Osu caste system, a practice which he described as inimical to human rights.

The NHRC boss called on the management of the Company to help sponsor the program saying Chi, is a household name, therefore, sponsoring a television series which has a very high percentage of viewers both at home and abroad will no doubt take human rights awareness to most homes as well as add credibility to the company.

In his response, the Managing Director of Chi Limited, Mr Roy Deepanjan said the company is willing to partner with the Commission as such partnership will not only make them credible but will improve their operations.

He said, “If you are in a climate of peace, your business will thrive better and Chi is determined to take care of both customers and its staff by way of Mainstreaming Human rights better in its operations.

He pledged a strong commitment to partner with the Commission in providing nutritious yoghurt and other drinks to the children of IDPs in the North East, saying that Chi is already doing this through its Nurture the Child initiative.

He said Chi holds human rights at high esteem which is why “We have work ethics and we are audited every year”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE