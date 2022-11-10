Rivers Police arrest 12 over attack of Atiku supporters

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Police has announced the arrest of 12 persons suspected to have taken part in the attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the state.

Three persons were reportedly attacked machetes on Sunday while posting Atiku’s campaign posters at Eberi-Omuma in Omuma Local Government area.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday during a meeting with political parties and their candidates in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The CP stated that the 12 suspects were undergoing interrogation and those found culpable among them would be arraigned in court, warning politicians that no political thuggery or violence would be tolerated in Rivers in the course of campaign for the 2023 election.

He specifically warned against any form of violence and disruption of political rally or billboards during the campaign for the 2023 general elections.

He told candidates and leaders of political parties who were in attendance in the meeting to advise their supporters not to indulge in any form of violence as any one caught would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

CP Effiong assured that the Police will be neutral in the discharge of their duty before, during and after the upcoming 2023 elections.

He urged political parties and their candidates to submit schedules for their political campaigns to the police to enable the command plan adequately in terms of provision of security.





The Rivers Police boss also stated that the meeting with the political parties at state capital would be replicated in Area Commands and Divisions across the police formations in the state.

He urged them to commit to a peaceful election, warning that any form of disruption of political campaigns in the state would not be tolerated charging them to advise their supporters to avoid any form of political violence.

In her remark, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said the Government of Rivers is committed to ensuring adequate security and providing enabling environment for electioneering campaigns and voting in the state.

High point of the meeting was the signing of peace accord by candidates of political parties.