The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported suspension of Senator George Sekibo and Rt. Hon. Austin Adiele Opara from the party, reportedly by the ward executives of Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Ward 10 of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, respectively.

According to a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the NWC considered the petitions by Sekibo and Opara dated April 17, 2023, against the purported suspension, and resolved to declare the action by the said ward executives “which borders on issues of discipline,” as null and void and of no effect as it noted that it was not consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

The statement cited the relevant portion of the PDP Constitution, saying that Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly”.

The NWC, therefore, charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, teeming supporters of the party in Rivers State and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of both Party leaders.

The national leadership of the PDP enjoined all party members in Rivers State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the Nation.

“Finally, the NWC is steadily progressing in our reconciliation efforts among all members of our Party across the Country and we are encouraged by the success so far achieved,” the statement said.

