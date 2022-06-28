Rivers high court grants Farah Dagogo N20m bail

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday granted bail to the embattled House of Representatives member, Hon. Farah Dagogo, after spending 62 days in prison custody.

Dagogo who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency is standing trial on a two-count of conspiracy and cultism as filed by the Rivers state government.

The trial judge, Justice Chinwedu Nworgu in his ruling on the bail application by the defendant’s counsel, Cosmos Enweluzo, granted the lawmaker bail to the tune of N20million with one surety who must deposit a passport photograph alongside the defendant.

The trial judge also directed that the surety must be a citizen of Rivers State who owns a landed property within Port Harcourt valued at not less than a N20million.

Justice Nworgu also ruled that Dagogo must not be allowed to travel outside the country without the lief of the court and should deposit his international passport with the court.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, counsel for Dagogo, Cosmos Enweluzo expressed satisfaction as his client has been granted bail despite the enormous condition as ruled by the court.

On his part, prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said they are not worried about the bail granted to the defendant but will be happy if the defendant will continue to appear in court to face his trial.





Earlier, the premises of Rivers State Judiciary Complex was sealed by security personnel with detailed security checks on lawyers and judiciary officers seeking entry into the court while journalists and litigants were denied access to the premises.

Recall that Dagogo who is facing two counts of conspiracy and cultism was arrested on April 27, 2022, at the Governorship Primary Election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and has since been detained at the Maximum Correctional Center in Port Harcourt.