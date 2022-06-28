10,000 PDP members dump party for APC in Osun

Few weeks to the conduct of the governorship election in Osun State, no fewer than 10,000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Monday.

The defection which took place at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, had Hon Wale Ojo, factional state chairman of PDP; Hon Albert Adeogun, running mate to the PDP candidate in the 2018 governorship election in Osun and former Member of the House of Representatives; Ayodele Asalu (Asler), House of Representatives aspirant in Ede Federal Constituency and Soji Ibikunle, a party stalwart involved in the action.

The numbers of the defectors, however, cut across different wards, Local Government Areas and Federal Constituencies of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon Wale Ojo attributed their decision to defect to the ruling party to the need to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Governor Oyetola.

“Joining the opposition in Osun is like joining forces with wasters. Parties that have become serial failures are not worth following for anyone who is serious and driven by excellence. That is why we have come to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Governor Oyetola,” Ojo said.

In his own remark, Albert Adeogun, running mate of PDP’s candidate in the 2018 governorship election, lauded Oyetola for bringing stability to the troubled political situation of the state, adding that a vote for Oyetola is a vote for liberation.

“Today, we have come to align with the progressive party to contribute to the great work that is being done. We hail the governor, who in spite of the lean purse of the state has steadied the sinking ship.

“When we belonged to the opposition, we had strong campaign messages against APC, but Oyetola has attended to all those issues and taken away the venom of PDP. Every citizen should be informed and guided that a vote for Oyetola is a vote for liberation,” Adeogun added.

Also, Ayodele Asalu, Soji Ibikunle and Lanre Arogundade described Oyetola as a faithful and true leader who evidently is in government to serve.

While receiving them into the party fold, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, welcomed the defectors for taking the right decision to join the development train of the progressive government in the State.

Omisore described their choice as noble and thoughtful saying, they were back into the family that provides an atmosphere of equality and justice.

According to him: “We have received you wholeheartedly and welcomed you into an atmosphere of equality and justice. We invite you to join hands with us and let us work together for the development of our beloved Osun and our nation.”

Addressing the ecstatic defectors and party faithful, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the new members for taking a bold and decisive step to enhance their political stature, saying that APC is known for fair play.

In his words: “I congratulate our friends and brothers who have made a critical decision for their political careers and fortunes. You have come at the right time and you have nothing to fear. You are already members, there will be no discrimination whatsoever. Senator Omisore is a testimony that our party values people of substance and gives a fair chance to all.”

