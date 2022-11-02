Rivers APC chides Wike over donation of 25 buses to Benue

The Rivers Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC 2023 Gubernatorial Campaign Council has frowned at the state Governor Nyesom Wike for donating 25 buses to the Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team.

The campaign council which was inaugurated yesterday in a statement immediately after its inauguration stressed that it was unfortunate that while pensioners and civil servants were wallowing in poverty, the governor was busy spending the state resources outside.

Sogbeye Eli, spokesman for the council in the statement said, “Rivers civil servants and pensioners continue to wallow in abject poverty and misery while his misappropriation of Rivers funds to pursue his vile ambitions continue.

“Our children at the Rivers State University cannot write examinations because parents cannot afford their fees but we have a Governor who pretends to be at war with the PDP national leadership but is busy donating buses and hundreds of millions daily in cash and buses to Benue, Cross River and other State Chapters of his party”.

“We urge Rivers people to note that this latest donation only adds to the number of impunity-driven waste of our state’s resources on the altar of friendship and political expediency by Wike. We must collectively bring an end to this carnage and financial recklessness by voting for Arch. Tonye Patrick Cole, and the APC all the way”.

Governor Wike on Tuesday reported having donated 25 buses to Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, during the inauguration of the party campaign council in Makurdi on Tuesday, disclosed that each of the 23 local governments would get a bus.

While appreciating Wike for always standing with Benue people in good and bad moments, Ortom revealed the readiness of aggrieved members to work together with the party and rescue Nigeria only if the PDP presidential candidate addresses the challenges rocking the party.

He, however, called on the national leadership of the party to address the burning issues raised by its five governors.

Governor Wike, Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, had demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu since the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, is from the North as Ayu.

Ortom explained that he had no problem with anyone in the party stating that if the demands of the five governors are not resolved, he could not guarantee what will happen during the presidential election.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Rivers APC chides Wike over donation of 25 buses to Benue state