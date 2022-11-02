Never thought I would be married to the devil: Skales calls out wife in diss song

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales has released a snippet of a rap track in which he dissed his estranged wife over the death of his mother, saying that she could have saved his mothers’ life but chose to let him down.

This is coming a few days after the former E.M.E signee had earlier called out his wife for mourning his late mother.

While carpeting his wife over a mourning post she made for his late mother, the rapper wrote, “Take this down @her_sanityii… Show the care in real life…stop doing this for the gram…don’t get me angry.”

The rapper further posted a cryptic message saying “In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person” and appealed to his fans to pray for his mental health.

However, it now looks more obvious things are not going well between the rapper and his wife as he called her out yet again in a snippet of a rap track he posted on Instagram today.

In the one minute plus diss track he posted on Instagram, Skales described his wife as a devil, adding that she could have saved his mother’s life but chose to let him down.

The lyrics read in part: “Rest in peace to mama John. I ain’t never I’m a mama’s son. Never thought that I would be married to the devil. My life is a movie..that shit is on another level. Ain’t not much to discuss. It’s too much to bear, I’m just filled with disgust. I lost my queen to the evil of this cold world. Now it’s just me alone against the whole world.

”Disappointed by the one I called fam. This shit wasn’t no love. It was all for the gram. How can you be so insensitive? You could have saved my mama’s life. You were ten minutes away from the crib. I am in my feelings and I really don’t know how to act. You said it was better for worse but you didn’t have my back.”

Skales and his now estranged wife got married in September 2021.

Listen to the diss track here

