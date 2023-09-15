American XL bully dogs are a danger to communities and will banned, Rishi Sunak has vowed after a man was mauled to death.

Announcing the move, the prime minister said he “shared the nation’s horror” at such attacks and they could not be allowed to continue.

Sunak was responding to the latest incident in which a man died after being savaged by two dogs outside a property in Stonnall, Staffordshire, on Thursday afternoon.

A ban of American bully XL dogs was already being looked at after shocking footage emerged of an attack in Birmingham last weekend that left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police reported four separate dog attacks on children in two days, including one where a 15-year-old was hospitalised after being savaged by an XL bully in Sheffield.

In a video statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tory leader said: “The American XL bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

“Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts, to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with the view to then outlawing it.

“It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.





“We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman posted to X: “Today’s tragedy underlines the need to ban the American XL Bully.

“They are a threat to life and cause misery in our communities.

“We are taking action to ban them and, in the meantime, I expect police to use all available powers to protect the public from these beasts.”

(SKYNEWS)

