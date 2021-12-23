Rights violations: NHRC compensates 27 victims of police brutalities with N146m

Based on the recommendations of the independent investigative panel on violations of human rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units it set up, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday paid a total of N146 million to 27 victims of police brutalities.

Speaking at the event held at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu SAN, declared that the event was historic as many did not believe that Nigerians could get succour.

According to him, by compensating the victims, NHRC was out to change the narrative of impunity, adding that the commission was ready to provide a remedy where Nigerians’ rights were violated.

“Where there is a violation, there must be a remedy,” Ojukwu asserted, adding that the commission has begun a journey to restore human dignity.

The executive secretary, however, submitted that promotion and protection of rights of Nigerians required the cooperation of all including the executive, legislative and judiciary arms of government, civil society organisations, business community.

“We owe it a duty to make sure no one suffers injustice in this country,” he declared.

In his remarks, the chairman of the nine-man panel, Justice Sulaiman Galadima (retd), informed that the compensation being paid to the victims and families of victims of rights violation was part of the recommendations of the panel.

The retired Justice of the Supreme Court added that part of the recommendations of the panel was the immediate compensation of victims and families.

While urging the Federal Government to implement the other parts of his panel’s report, Justice Galadima called on all state governments that have received the reports of the panel on #EndSARS to immediately implement the recommendations of the panels.

Meanwhile, those who were paid compensations on the recommendations of the panel included the family of a former Minister of State for Finance, Esther Nenadi Usman for the extrajudicial killing of her nephew, Miss Anita Akapson. The family was paid N15million.

Others are Bello Akubuokwu (N500,000); James Dalis Yokon (N3m); Kingsley Ezara Kalu (N5m); family of a youth corps member killed by the police in Abuja, Angela Linda Igwetu (N10m); Mr Marcus Odianose Ughulu (N1m); Festus Idehen (N15m).

Also compensated are the families of the Apo Six victims, who got a total of N3m as funeral expenses; Mr Tochukwu Dunu (N12m); Kenneth Ummuna (N10m; John Temitope Alake (N7m); Edward Dumisara (N10m).

Other paid varying sums of compensations also included Julius Ogalanya (N5m); Mrs Victoria Agori and her son Daniel Agori (N15m); Shaguna Gbenga George (N2.5); Chukwuemeka Amadi (N2.5m), while Raphael Tersoo Toona and Moses Mfe were paid N3m and N10m respectively.

The panel also awarded a compensation of N5million to 14-year-old Favour Ajibo, who is a police gunshot victim. The compensation is, however, in the form of a trust fund.

